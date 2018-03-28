Rapes & ethnic attacks rising in DR Congo's 'lawless' east

Sexual and ethnic violence are alarmingly on the rise in Democratic Republic of Congo's lawless east, spawning a humanitarian catastrophe with millions forced to flee their homes.

At least 13.1 million Congolese need humanitarian aid, including 7.7 million who are severely food insecure, the UN Security Council said last week in a unanimous statement which the Kinshasa government dismissed as a gross exaggeration.

As the spat continues with the DR Congo shunning a massive donor conference in Geneva next month aimed at raising $1.7 billion (1.37 billion euros) to tackle the crisis, rapes are increasing in the volatile region.

"In 2015, we noticed a noticeable decrease in sexual violence," said celebrated gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, a three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee for his work with gang rape victims from the conflicts that have ravaged his homeland.

"Since the end of 2016 and 2017, there has really been a rise," he told AFP at his 450-bed Panzi Hospital in the city of Bukavu where rape victims undergo reconstructive surgery and receive holistic care.

One of the survivors is a 10-year-old girl wearing a Minnie Mouse T-shirt who was raped by militiamen in February when they attacked her village of Kabikokole.

Mukwege said the profile of rapists has changed.

"Now the majority of sexual violence in South Kivu is committed by civilians and no longer by security forces and armed groups," he said.

However, many of the civilians were former rebels, the Panzi Foundation said.

Ethnic cleansing

In the southeastern province of Tanganyika, clashes between Pygmies and Bantus from the ethnic Luba group have also forced thousands to flee.