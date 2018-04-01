Martin Luther King Jr: the dream, the man, the legacy

Towards the end of his life, Martin Luther King Jr. lamented that his dream had "turned into a nightmare."

The US civil rights leader was a weary man when he was cut down by an assassin's bullet at the age of 39 on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

He was also a controversial man -- unlike the iconic figure celebrated today with a national holiday and an imposing granite memorial in Washington.

"He's become frozen in time -- not as the man he was in 1968, but in the image of August 1963 when he gives the 'I Have a Dream' speech," said David Farber, a history professor at the University of Kansas.

"It's easy for Americans to forget how polarizing a figure King actually was in the 1960s," Farber said.

"He'd become a really radical figure in the United States -- an outspoken opponent of American foreign policy, demanding that justice extend not just to African-Americans but to all poor Americans."