Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages in anglophone region

Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement late on Tuesday that the 18 hostages had been freed on Monday and also included six Cameroonian municipal officials.

The circumstances of the kidnapping and the identities of the hostages were not immediately clear.

Bakary said they had been kidnapped by "secessionist terrorists", a term used by the government to refer to the English-speaking separatists who want to carve out a new state called Ambazonia from mainly French-speaking Cameroon.