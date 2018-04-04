Africa

Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages in anglophone region

04 April 2018 - 12:21 By Aaron Ross
Cameroon police officials with riot equipment patrol along a street in the administrative quarter of Buea some 60kms west of Douala. File photo,
Cameroon police officials with riot equipment patrol along a street in the administrative quarter of Buea some 60kms west of Douala. File photo,
Image: STRINGER / AFP

Cameroon security forces have freed 18 hostages, including seven Swiss and five Italian nationals, who were kidnapped by English-speaking separatists in the restive Southwest Region, the government spokesman said.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement late on Tuesday that the 18 hostages had been freed on Monday and also included six Cameroonian municipal officials.

The circumstances of the kidnapping and the identities of the hostages were not immediately clear.

Bakary said they had been kidnapped by "secessionist terrorists", a term used by the government to refer to the English-speaking separatists who want to carve out a new state called Ambazonia from mainly French-speaking Cameroon.

In remote Nigeria, fear haunts Cameroonians who fled violence

John Osang arrived in Nigeria at dawn on the verge of collapse, wearing just shorts and flip-flops after two fevered days running through the jungle ...
News
2 months ago

Four police killed by separatists in anglophone Cameroon

Four police officers were killed in an attack by suspected separatists in Cameroon's English-speaking region on Monday, a government minister said, ...
News
3 months ago

The Ambazonian Defence Force (ADF), the main anglophone separatist group battling state security forces, denied any involvement in the kidnappings.

"ADF does not take hostages. ADF arrest enablers and collaborators and does not arrest foreign nationals," Cho Ayaba, a leader of the Ambazonian Governing Council, to which the ADF is loosely affiliated, told Reuters.

The ADF has been responsible for most of the shootings that have killed more than 20 state security agents in a year-long uprising against President Paul Biya's francophone government that they say has marginalised the English-speaking minority.

However, a number of smaller armed groups have emerged in recent months in reaction to a government crackdown that has included razing villages in rural anglophone Cameroon near the Nigerian border. 

- Reuters

Most read

  1. Two dozen Indonesians die after drinking bootleg alcohol World
  2. Homeless in Tshwane protected from further ‘clean-up’ operations South Africa
  3. Easter rains fill up dams‚ except in the Cape South Africa
  4. Beach bungalow snapped up for R20 million South Africa
  5. Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages in anglophone region Africa

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X