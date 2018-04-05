Former soldier Bio wins Sierra Leone vote but rival vows to contest

Sierra Leone's opposition challenger Julius Maada Bio secured his first term in office as a civilian on Wednesday when he was declared winner of a presidential run-off - but his opponent vowed to contest the result.

Bio, a former soldier who briefly led a military junta more than two decades ago, won 51.81% of ballots in last month's election in the West African country, according to official results.

He defeated Samura Kamara, presented as successor to outgoing President Ernest Bai Koroma and candidate of the ruling All People's Congress (APC), in power for a decade.

Kamara secured 48.19% of the vote, but swiftly challenged the outcome given by the National Election Commission (NEC).

Cheers and songs erupted among thousands of Bio's supporters gathered in the capital Freetown on Wednesday evening. Shortly after the announcement, Bio was sworn in as president and handed a symbolic baton of command by the country's top judge.

But hopes for a smooth transition were soon thrown into doubt after Kamara said he was rejecting the NEC's figures.

"We dispute the results and we will take legal action to correct them," Kamara said in a televised address, calling on his supporters to stay calm.

The results, he added, "do not reflect the party's many concerns about massive ballot box stuffing, supernumerary votes, and other irregularities."

The official results of the vote had been delayed by a dispute over the method of tallying that left ballot papers from 11,000 polling stations uncounted.

The count took days longer than planned because of widespread distrust of the internet, which led the APC party to insist on the compilation of results by hand as safer than electronic counting.

In the town of Wellington, an hour by road from the coastal capital Freetown, AFP journalists saw results transmitted by more than 3,000 polling stations treated swiftly by about 40 operators in a centralised regional system.

But in a dusty barn next to the computerised centre, NEC officials were on Tuesday painstakingly reading the very same data out loud in the presence of observers from political parties, who noted the results.