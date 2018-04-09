Africa

Exchanges of gunfire near president's residence in Central African Republic

09 April 2018 - 10:49 By afp
Egyptian and Portuguese UN contingents patrol in Bangui's predominantly Muslim PK5 quarter on January 27, 2018.
Egyptian and Portuguese UN contingents patrol in Bangui's predominantly Muslim PK5 quarter on January 27, 2018.
Image: FLORENT VERGNES / AFP

UN troops and an armed group exchanged gunfire during the night near the president's residence in the Central African Republic, a security source said on Monday.

The incident in the capital Bangui came hours after United Nations and Central African forces launched an operation targeting armed groups in a mainly Muslim district of the city. At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during the joint operation, according to UN and medical sources.

The security source said the exchanges late on Sunday took place after an armed group arrived "by the Ndeke Luka radio station by the road that leads to the residence" of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"The group was repulsed by UN peacekeepers from Egypt," the source said.

A spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force (Minusca), Herve Verhoosel, said 11 peacekeepers, mostly Egyptian, were among the injured in Sunday's joint operation.

The operation, which had targeted, the "bases of certain criminal groups", would continue "until the goal is achieved", Verhoosel told AFP.

Eight people belonging to the armed groups Force and 50/50 had been detained by Minusca and ammunition had been seized, he added.

The operation follows a resurgence in violence in the flashpoint PK5 neighbourhood of Bangui.

The Central African Republic has been struggling to return to stability since the country exploded into bloodshed after the 2013 overthrow of longtime leader Francois Bozize by the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel alliance.

France intervened militarily to push out the Seleka alliance but the country remains plagued with violence pitting groups competing for control of resources and areas of influence.

READ MORE: 

Jailed for 'witchcraft' in Central African Republic

Among the bunk beds in a dimly lit cell deep inside a women's prison near the Central African Republic capital Bangui, religious murmurs take on an ...
News
1 month ago

In Central Africa, traders face off with militia over extortion demands

The pot-holed streets of Bangui's Muslim quarter are lined with stalls plying their trade to a cacophony of honking horns and cars backfiring -- a ...
News
2 months ago

Central Africa bishops urge fighters to lay down arms

Catholic bishops in the Central African Republic have appealed to armed groups controlling swathes of the chronically unstable country to stop ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. DA man to study transport planning with best minds in USA South Africa
  2. Syria blames Israel for deadly strikes on airbase World
  3. What’s the colour of love? South Africa
  4. 'Courageous conversations' necessary to fight racism at schools: former ... South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X