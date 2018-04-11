About 100 soldiers on Algerian plane that crashed: military source
Around 100 Algerian military personnel were on board an army plane that crashed on Wednesday near an airbase outside the capital, a military source told AFP.
The aircraft is an Ilyushin II-76, which is capable of carrying around 120 passengers, according to the source, who did not want to be named.
BREAKING: No survivors in Boufarik plane crash, ‘around 200’ were on board: #Algerian military source tells Al Arabiya https://t.co/heIKhPzcNp pic.twitter.com/f4a5EjRcYD— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 11, 2018
At least 200 people have died as result of an Algerian military plane crash, Asharq AL-awsat outlet reported Wednesday. The incident reportedly occurred at 8:00 a.m. local time, when allegedly an Il-76 or Il-78 aircraft crashed near the airport of the Algerian city of Blida. pic.twitter.com/c9C5OD8Yw4— Daily Hurriyat (@HurriyatPk) April 11, 2018