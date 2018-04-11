Africa

About 100 soldiers on Algerian plane that crashed: military source

11 April 2018 - 11:40 By AFP
Boufarik Airport
Boufarik Airport
Image: Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives

Around 100 Algerian military personnel were on board an army plane that crashed on Wednesday near an airbase outside the capital, a military source told AFP.

The aircraft is an Ilyushin II-76, which is capable of carrying around 120 passengers, according to the source, who did not want to be named. 

