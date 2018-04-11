French giant Total helped Congo skirt IMF rules: report

The Congolese government skirted requirements of the International Monetary Fund in 2003 through a financial fiddle created by French oil giant Total, the French daily Le Monde reported Tuesday.

Total denied the report, saying in a statement that it "did not help the Republic of Congo escape the oversight of its international creditors."

Le Monde based its report on a deep dive into the trove of confidential documents published in 2016 and 2017 by the whistle-blowing International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) that have become known as the "Panama Papers" and "Paradise Papers".

It said Total developed an "impenetrable offshore scheme" that enabled Congo in 2003 to sell an oil concession to Congolese firm Likouala, which Le Monde called a "front" for the Congolese government.

The arrangement allowed Brazzaville to spend cash at a time when the heavily indebted country was barred from going further into debt with oil projects, Le Monde said.