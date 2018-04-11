Political party funding has come under the spotlight ahead of the upcoming general elections in Zimbabwe.

Last week Zanu-PF's national commissar‚ Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje‚ told members the party would soon distribute millions of campaign materials to the masses.

"As for regalia‚ we have 15 million T-shirts‚ 15 million caps and some of them have already arrived‚” he said.

"We also have two million (body) wrappers for women. This year we want every party member to get at least three caps and three T-shirts. We want to paint the country with our regalia‚ such that‚ out of every three people you meet‚ two will be in Zanu-PF party regalia‚" he said.