Key findings of a survey conducted on Lesotho shows that a total of 75% of the Basotho population wants the Constitution to be amended and empower the king to make decisions on issues of national importance.

The survey authors noted that support for expanding the king’s powers was strong regardless of respondents’ location‚ gender‚ and political party affiliation.

75% of the population also wants the political involvement of Lesotho’s security forces to be mimimised.

The survey also indicated that 66% of the respondents feel the country should switch from a proportional representation to a majoritarian electoral system. They argue that this would ensure a single-party government rather than a coalition government. Afrobarometer commented that three-fourths of its respondents believed that a coalition government is an unsuitable option, saying coalitions had more difficulty delivering services than single-party governments.

Afrobarometer warned that Lesotho’s political upheavals may have a negative bearing on the people’s appreciation of elections.

The survey has found that the percentage of people who want the country to elect its leaders through regular‚ open‚ and fair elections plunged from 73% in 2014 to 48% in 2017.