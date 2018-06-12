Angola's top diamond mine says underpricing has cost it almost $500-million

Angola's Catoca, the world's fifth largest diamond mine, estimates it lost $464-million over the past six years due to a government-imposed marketing system that obliged it to sell production below international prices, a company presentation seen by Reuters showed.

The figure was presented during a private meeting in March between the diamond industry and the minister for natural resources and oil, Diamantino Azevedo.

President João Lourenço has vowed to reform Angola's secretive diamond industry in order to increase production and improve returns as Africa’s second largest oil producer looks to diversify its economy.

Despite being the world's fifth-largest producer of diamonds, major international miners have largely shunned Angola due to unattractive investment terms.

All production in Angola must be sold through state-owned diamond trading company Sodiam, which makes the stones available to buyers of its choosing.

Two industry sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that under the previous government of Jose Eduardo dos Santos these "preferential buyers" were often politically connected and able to negotiate prices below fair value. Producers are not able to sell their diamonds independently.

"The current marketing process, where diamonds are sold to 'preferential buyers', destroys the value for the producer (less revenue) and the government (less tax)," the presentation dated March 16 said.