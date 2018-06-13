For Ethiopia's Abiy, big reforms carry big risks

Ethiopia's new prime minister Abiy Ahmed has announced a flurry of reforms to reshape the nation but implementing them will be harder, analysts say.

Last week alone, Abiy shook up the security services, ended a nationwide state of emergency and announced plans to liberalise the economy and resolve a two-decade-old conflict with Eritrea.

Yet those moves represent dramatic shifts in the power balance within Africa's second-most populous country.

It remains unclear how deep Abiy's support runs within the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) for carrying them out.

And if the reforms are bungled, he risks inflaming relations between the country's many ethnic groups.

"There is political expectation on the part of the public for very quick change," said Awol Allo, an Ethiopian commentator who teaches law in Britain.

"My worry is that he's moving too fast in a country without the institutional safeguards to implement these policies."