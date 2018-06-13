WATCH | Brave woman rescues baby from car accident

A brave woman has been praised after a video of her coming to the rescue of a baby from a car accident hit social media.

Tulonga Neputa rescued Dex Heger after he was flung from the bakkie he was travelling in with his grandfather. His grandfather, Frank Heger, died along with the four occupants of the second car involved in the collision last week.

A video of Neputa running to the bakkie, and coming back with the baby, has since been widely shared, with emotional messages of thanks pouring in for her selfless deed. Neputa was travelling with colleagues to Walvis Bay when they came upon the accident.

“You could see it had just happened, and a couple of other cars also stopped. We saw a small child lying next to an Amarok double-cab, and there was smoke coming from the vehicle.”

She started running back to where the baby lay – she was “panicking and praying”.

