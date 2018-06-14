Africa

Zimbabwe opens candidate nomination ahead of July polls

14 June 2018 - 14:54 By afp.com
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Image: REUTERS. File photo

Zimbabwe fired the starting pistol for election campaigning on Thursday when it formally opened the nomination process to presidential hopefuls ahead of polls due on July 30.

The election will be a key test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded long-serving autocrat Robert Mugabe after a brief military takeover in November and remains untested at the ballot box.

Candidates seeking to contest next month's presidential, parliamentary and local polls have just one day to submit their candidacy to one of several specially convened electoral courts across the country.

Mnangagwa, 75, of the ruling ZANU-PF party and Nelson Chamisa, 40, of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party are the presidential front-runners.

"I submitted the papers for his excellency honourable Emmerson Mnangagwa," said justice minister and Mnangagwa's election agent Ziyambi Ziyambi at the Harare High Court.

Big turnout of voters forecast for Zimbabwe election

When Zimbabweans head to the polls to elect a president and parliamentarians in general elections gazetted for Monday July 30‚ Zanu-PF's Emmerson ...
News
3 days ago

Chamisa's election agent, Jameson Timba, said the MDC was confident of victory.

"Nelson Chamisa has been successfully nominated as the presidential candidate for the coming elections. Chamisa is the next president of Zimbabwe," Timba told journalists in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will publish the full list of eligible candidates later on Thursday.

The opposition has complained of irregularities ahead of the much-anticipated poll and called for the full electoral roll of voters to be published.

They have also demanded that the ZEC be overhauled to have fewer members with ties to the powerful military which is seen as backing Mnangagwa.

To register successfully, presidential candidates must pay a $1,000 fee and be nominated by at least 100 registered voters from across the country's 10 provinces.

READ MORE

Broke Zimbabwe plans spending spree as elections approach

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to spend money his government doesn’t have on increasing its 350,000 workers’ salaries as the ...
Business
6 days ago

Zimbabwe election is gazetted

Zimbabweans will head to the polls to elect a president in general elections gazetted for Monday July 30.
News
15 days ago

EU to observe Zimbabwe polls for first time in 16 years

The European Union will deploy observers to Zimbabwe's general election expected in July, the first time in 16 years the bloc will monitor polls in ...
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Load-shedding lifted after being in place for about two hours South Africa
  2. Two constables arrested after assaulted detainee dies South Africa
  3. Play it forward and WIN books Books
  4. Eskom commences stage 1 load-shedding South Africa
  5. Eskom warns of possibility of ‘controlled’ load-shedding amid strike South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
Recycling to be compulsory in Jozi from July 1 2018 – 5 thing you will have to ...
X