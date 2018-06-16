DR Congo's parliament to consider legal protection for ex-presidents

Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament will, at President Joseph Kabila's request, hold a special session to consider legislation providing legal protection for former presidents, lawmakers said.

The announcement could be a further sign that Kabila intends to step down after an election in December despite speculation that he is trying to circumvent term limits that forbid him from running again.

Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala told Reuters this week that Kabila would not be a candidate, the clearest declaration yet from a senior government official on the matter.

But Kabila himself has refused to publicly commit to leaving office and some of his supporters have in recent weeks floated a legal rationale that would allow him to stand again.

"At the request of the president of the republic, an extraordinary session will be convened," lower house speaker Aubin Minaku told deputies on Friday at the close of the latest parliamentary session.

"We will examine several items including the law on the status of former chiefs of state, the designation of a new member of the constitutional court and the law on the tax to promote industry," he said.

It was not immediately clear when that session would take place.

Under the constitution, former presidents already receive broad immunity from prosecution as senators for life.