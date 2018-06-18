Zimbabwe's split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory

Zimbabwe's divided opposition could bolster the long ruling party's chances of victory after failing to forge a solid coalition for the country's first elections without Robert Mugabe.

Twenty-three candidates -- the highest number in the country's election history -- are in the running for the presidential race after haggling over the allocation of parliamentary seats, scuttling a plan by the opposition to form a united front in general elections due on July 30.

But the real battle is seen to be between the ruling Zanu-PF and the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the party which has posed the most formidable challenge to Zanu-PF's grip on power.

The main presidential candidates are Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, who succeeded Mugabe after a brief military takeover last November and Nelson Chamisa, 40, who took over as leader of the MDC following the death of opposition veteran Morgan Tsvangirai in February.

"The unprecedented numbers of aspiring candidates is an indication of the opening of political space and an interest by Zimbabweans to take part in politics," said Rushweat Mukundu, of Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.