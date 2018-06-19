Africa

Fifteen dead in Ivory Coast floods

19 June 2018 - 14:15 By AFP
Ivory Coast's economic capital Abidjan, experienced flash floods reaching up to 2.5 metres
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock. File photo

Fifteen people were killed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's economic capital, in flooding caused by torrential rain overnight, Interior Minister Sidiki Diakite said on Tuesday.

Rain poured down from 11pm on Monday night to 6am Tuesday, causing flash floods up to 2.5 metres deep, he said.

Rescue teams saved 115 people and searches were underway for other casualties, he said.

A city of five million, Abidjan suffers from infrastructure problems and many homes are built in flood-prone areas.

