Fifteen dead in Ivory Coast floods

Fifteen people were killed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's economic capital, in flooding caused by torrential rain overnight, Interior Minister Sidiki Diakite said on Tuesday.

Rain poured down from 11pm on Monday night to 6am Tuesday, causing flash floods up to 2.5 metres deep, he said.

Rescue teams saved 115 people and searches were underway for other casualties, he said.

A city of five million, Abidjan suffers from infrastructure problems and many homes are built in flood-prone areas.