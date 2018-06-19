Sacred snappers: The village where crocodiles are welcome

Crocodiles may be one of the deadliest hunters in the animal kingdom, but in a small village in Burkina Faso it is not unusual to see someone sitting atop one of the fearsome reptiles.

People in Bazoule, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou, share their pond with more than 100 of the razor-toothed creatures.

"We got used to the crocodiles when we were young, swimming in the water with them and all that," said Pierre Kabore, just a few metres (yards) away from a crocodile feasting on chicken provided by the village.

"Now we can always approach them and sit on them -- and if you have the courage, you can lie on them too. There's no problem, they are sacred crocodiles. They don't do anything to anyone."

According to local legend, the startling relationship with the predators dates back to at least the 15th century.

The village was in the grip of an agonising drought until the crocodiles led women to a hidden pond where the population could slake their thirst.

"The villagers organised a party to celebrate and thank the reptiles," Kabore said.