Two dead from Zimbabwe presidential rally blast

A blast that narrowly missed Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a pre-election rally has claimed two victims, a senior medical official said on Monday.

"Unfortunately we have lost two people as a result of the incident on Saturday," Solwayo Ngwenya, clinical director of the city's Mpilo hospital, told AFP.

"People suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Some are undergoing surgery as we speak."

The second fatality was announced several hours after local media reported a first death from the attack.

Footage showed a device exploding and plumes of smoke billowing around Mnangagwa as he descended from the podium after addressing a rally at the White City stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city.

It is not known who carried out the attack, and there has been no claim of responsibility.

Mnangagwa, who took power after Robert Mugabe's ouster in November, said he was the target of the attack, which the state media is describing as an assassination attempt.