WATCH | How NOT to overtake a truck if you want to arrive alive

26 June 2018 - 10:50 By timeslive

A video of a driver trying to overtake a large truck on the Beitbridge road on June 24 2018 is making its rounds on social media. The video ends with the driver losing control of the car, sending it flying into the bushes.

