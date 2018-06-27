Mnangagwa suspects Grace Mugabe faction behind blast: BBC

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa suspects “aggrieved” supporters of Grace Mugabe were behind a blast that killed two people at a rally last weekend, according to a BBC interview on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa narrowly escaped the explosion, which occurred as he left the podium after addressing a crowd in Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city.

The blast killed two people and injured at least 49 others, including one of Mnangagwa’s deputies. No one has claimed responsibility and no suspects have been arrested.

“I think this is a political action by some aggrieved persons by the current democratic dispensation of the country,” Mnangagwa said in the BBC interview.

“Without evidence, the people who are aggrieved about the new dispensation are the G40,” Mnangagwa told the BBC, referring to a pro-Mugabe faction known as Generation 40.

“That is the logical and reasonable conclusion one may make... but until evidence is put forward and until you pin down this to why has this happened when you get the person, he then tells us his history, the purpose of what happened and why did the person do what he did.”