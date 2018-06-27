Trial of DR Congo opposition leader postponed to Oct

A court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday ordered a postponement in the politically-fraught trial of an opposition leader accused of recruiting mercenaries.

Wealthy businessman Moise Katumbi - who has vowed to contest a presidential election at the end of the year - is being tried in absentia with six other people, including an American national, by the Supreme Court of Justice.

But at the opening of the trial, court president Judge Tuka Ilka said the proceedings were being postponed to October 10 on technical grounds.

"The summons (to appear) has irregularities with respect to Mr Moise Katumbi," Ilka said.

Between 200 and 300 of Katumbi's supporters gathered outside the court, where they lashed the trial as "harassment" and "political."

Katumbi, 53, a former governor of the mineral-rich region of Katanga, has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since May 2016 after falling out politically with President Joseph Kabila.

The defendants are accused of recruiting and arming mercenaries, leading to charges of "harming domestic security", according to a court document seen by AFP.