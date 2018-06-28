Six albinos to contest Malawi's 2019 elections

Six candidates living with albinism will contest the elections next year, a rights groups has said, defying hostility in Malawi where 21 albinos have been murdered since 2014.

"One of the issues contributing to the violation of our rights is our invisibility," said the Association of People with Albinism (APAM) which confirmed Tuesday that six members would contest either parliamentary or council seats.

Albinism is a genetic hereditary disorder that causes a partial or total absence of pigmentation in the skin, the hair and the eyes, so that those affected have a bleached look.

Apart from violence and discrimination, albinos are also exposed to eye problems and a heightened risk of skin cancer.

"In the past, we have never actively participated in political leadership, development activities and even government programmes," said APAM director Overstone Kondowe.

"So this is one way of breaking out of that eggshell where we will put some of our members in decision-making organs."