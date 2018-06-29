Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says grenade caused blast at rally last week

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said a grenade caused the explosion that killed two people at a campaign rally he was addressing last week, a state-owned newspaper reported on Friday.

Dozens were injured by the blast, which took place on Saturday in Zimbabwe's second city, Bulawayo, where Mnangagwa was campaigning before elections next month.

The injured included Vice President Kembo Mohadi and the ruling party's national chairman, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, a cabinet minister, who were taken to South Africa for treatment, Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa told reporters during an official visit to Tanzania that shrapnel had pierced Munchinguri-Kashiri's chest, but she was recovering well at a South African hospital.

"You might be aware about events that took place Saturday when a hand grenade was thrown at me. But since you see me here, it means I am now fine," Mnangagwa was quoted saying by the Herald newspaper.