Malawian president says corruption reports 'fake news'

Malawian President Peter Mutharika said on Sunday reports accusing him of fraudulently benefiting from a near $4-million government contact were "fake news" as part of a ploy to smear him ahead of a national election next year.

"I did not personally benefit in any way from the contract and that's why I am concerned about the lack of truth. I am worried about what our country has become in as far as peddling of fake news on social media is concerned,” he told Reuters.

"I do understand that it's election season and my opponents will come up with all manner of lies in an attempt to win the hearts and minds of people."

Mutharika, president since 2014, has been tipped to be re-elected, but regular allegations of corruption could hobble his campaign in the impoverished southern African nation where reports of government graft have become routine.

The country’s anti-graft body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been investigating a $3.9-million Malawi police food supply contract awarded to Pioneer Investments - a firm owned by an Asian-born Malawian businessman Zameer Karim.

Malawi's two biggest daily newspapers on Friday published what they said was the ACB's final report into the contract.

The reports, widely circulated on social media, said the businessman deposited 145-million Malawian kwacha ($203,000) into an account belonging to the ruling party and of which Mutharika is sole signatory.

Karim denied wrongdoing. "My company was awarded the contract after a rigorous process so I don't see any wrongdoing," he said.