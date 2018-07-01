Mali car bomb kills two civilians, wounds French soldiers

An attack on a military patrol in northern Mali killed two civilians and wounded up to eight French soldiers on Sunday, Mali’s defence ministry said.

The attack comes two days after Islamist militants killed at least six people during a raid on a military headquarters in central Mali, a country where French troops are helping combat jihadists across its vast desert reaches.

“I confirm that it was a car bomb that drove into a joint Barkhane/Malian army patrol,” defence ministry spokesman Boubacar Diallo said.

Barkhane is the name of the near 4,000-strong French force stationed in its former colonies across the Sahel region. About a dozen people were wounded in Sunday’s attack, including four to eight French Barkhane troops, Diallo said.

France’s army spokesman, Patrik Steiger, confirmed that civilians had been killed in an attack in Gao and the army was assessing the state of the 30-strong French patrol that came under attack. He said the explosion happened near three French vehicles.