Africa

Embattled Malawi president will fight 2019 election

03 July 2018 - 14:36 By afp.com
Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika used his speech to warn against newly-elected party leaders abusing their positions
Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika used his speech to warn against newly-elected party leaders abusing their positions
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson. File photo

Malawi's president, Peter Mutharika, accepted the nomination of his ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Tuesday to contest next year's elections, defying mounting corruption allegations and calls for him to resign.

A leaked report from the country's elite Anti-Corruption Bureau accused Mutharika of receiving a $195,000 bribe from a contractor tasked with supplying $4-million worth of rations to Malawi's police. He has faced no formal charges.

"I am not doing this for personal gain. In fact, I only get 40 percent from my (monthly) salary of 2.7-million kwacha and the rest goes to government," he told the cheering crowd at the party congress in Blantyre.

Mutharika used his speech to warn against newly-elected party leaders abusing their positions.

"I know some of you go to companies saying I am the director in the DPP so give me business. I am warning you -- you must stop. I know you," he said.

Former president Joyce Banda, who is seeking the nomination of her People's Party to take on Mutharika in polls due in May, joined anti-government pressure groups and called for the president to resign.

"When a president is not involved in looting or shady deals he or she does not hesitate to instruct arrests of those involved... he should therefore respond to Malawians call to step down," she said.

Banda was implicated in a vast corruption scandal in 2013 which contributed to her defeat in polls a year later.

She then went into self-imposed exile abroad before returning without any legal difficulties at the end of April this year.

READ MORE

Malawian president says corruption reports 'fake news'

Malawian President Peter Mutharika said on Sunday reports accusing him of fraudulently benefiting from a near $4-million government contact were ...
News
1 day ago

Malawi's ex-president Joyce Banda eyeing next year's vote

Malawi's ex-president Joyce Banda, who recently returned home after four years of self-imposed exile, said on Monday she was ready to run in next ...
News
15 days ago

Six albinos to contest Malawi's 2019 elections

Six candidates living with albinism will contest the elections next year, a rights groups has said, defying hostility in Malawi where 21 albinos have ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. K-word passenger apologises and blames schooling for racist rant South Africa
  2. City takes legal action against Tshwane protesters South Africa
  3. Ugandan netizens unite against social media tax Africa
  4. WATCH | Toddler rescued after 48 hours alone on mountain South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X