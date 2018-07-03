Ugandan netizens unite against social media tax

Politicians, clerics, feminists and others have formed a broad coalition of Ugandans on Tuesday, calling for an end to a social media tax the government hopes will raise revenue and silence "gossip".

On Sunday Uganda's communications regulator blocked access to social media including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, as well as dating sites Tinder and Grindr, unless users pay a 200-shilling (71 cents) daily tax.

The outcry was immediate.

"I was in a village on Sunday when the tax started and people were outraged," said Siraje Nsambu, a spokesman for the Tabliq Muslim sect.

"Even a poor boy will [now have to] strive hard to buy a Chinese mobile phone and get online." he said.

Feminist writer and activist Edna Ninsiima slammed the "insane" tax.

"It's trampling freedom of expression and infringing our rights," she said.