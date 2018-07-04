Liberia central bank governor resigns

Liberia's central bank governor has resigned midway through his five-year term, the president's office said.

President George Weah had received and accepted Milton Weeks' resignation and a successor would be appointed shortly, it said late on Tuesday in a statement that gave no further details.

Weeks was appointed by former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in April 2016.

Former soccer star Weah, who took the helm of the west African nation in January, has said he inherited a broken economy and government, and a currency in free fall.