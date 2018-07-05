Zimbabwe's finance minister sees election boost to 'collapsed' economy

Zimbabwe's finance minister says historic elections this month will bolster efforts to revive an economy that he admits "collapsed" due to Robert Mugabe's land reforms.

In an interview with AFP, Patrick Chinamasa, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's closest allies, predicted the ruling ZANU-PF party would "resoundingly" win the July 30 vote, the first elections since Mugabe was ousted last November after 37 years in power.

Mnangagwa is banking on victory to provide a much-needed endorsement of his presidency and lure foreign investors to an economy wrecked under Mugabe's long rule.

After the seizure of white-owned farms triggered hyperinflation, GDP nearly halved between 2000 and 2008 -- a decline described by the World Bank as the sharpest contraction of its kind in a peacetime economy.

"I'm very confident that our president, Mnangagwa, is going to win resoundingly. ZANU-PF also is going to win resoundingly," Chinamasa told AFP after a day of campaigning in his constituency in the east of the country.

"We thank the former president for sticking it out in order to resolve the land question. We paid a price, and the price was that the economy collapsed," he said.