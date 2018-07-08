The clearest indication yet that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces [ZDF] could be stakeholders in elections due to be held in three weeks’ time was recorded on camera at a Zanu PF rally on Saturday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election campaign rolled into Bindura in Mashonaland Central for a rally where he preached‚ "We won't return farms to whites" - a message similar to that of his predecessor‚ Robert Mugabe.

However‚ soldiers were not amused when people started walking out during the president's address.

Video footage that has since gone viral on social media shows more than five soldiers in full military gear carrying assault rifles. The soldiers try to block a crowd charging away from the rally venue like animals running away from a predator in the wild.

One of the soldiers drops something which is identified in the video recording as being a firearm magazine.