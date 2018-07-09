17 Boko Haram members get jail terms in Niger

A court in Niger has sentenced 17 members of the violent Islamist movement Boko Haram to between two and seven years in jail, a senior state prosecutor said Monday.

"Of 42 suspects on trial, 17 got between two and seven years in prison and 21 others were released" at the end of a six-day trial in the southeastern Diffa region, Chaibou Samna, prosecutor at the high court in Niamey, said.

The trial of the four other suspected members of the jihadist movement, which originated in Nigeria and has launched bloody attacks in neighbouring countries, was postponed until mid-October, Samna said.

The men held for trial included Niger nationals and Malians as well as Nigerians, accused of "criminal association connected with a terrorist enterprise", another judicial source said.