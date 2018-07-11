Mum and stepdad charged over missing Malawi albino boy

The mother and stepfather of a missing albino boy were charged with kidnapping and "intent to murder" by Malawi police on Wednesday, along with three other relatives.

Twelve-year-old James Kachingwe disappeared five days ago after he didn't return to his home in the south-eastern Phalombe district, following the country's independence day celebrations.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said that the other suspects arrested included an aunt and two uncles.

"Since we have not established whether the boy is alive or dead, we have charged them with conspiracy, kidnapping and abducting with intent to murder," he said.

Kadadzera said police are working hard "to end this barbaric act of terrorising people with albinism in Malawi".