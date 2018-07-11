Uganda police fire teargas, bullets at social media tax protest

Ugandan police fired live bullets and teargas on Wednesday to break up a crowd of demonstrators who had gathered to protest a controversial tax on the use of social media.

Since the beginning of the month access to media such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, as well as dating sites Tinder and Grindr, have been blocked unless users pay a 200-shilling daily tax.

In a statement, President Yoweri Museveni justified the move saying many citizens did not pay their taxes as they were meant to, and should not "donate money to foreign companies through chatting or even lying" on social media.

Wednesday's rally was led by singer and parliamentarian Bobi Wine -- real name Robert Kyagulanyi -- whose election last year was fuelled by social media.

Scores of protesters marched towards parliament, with the rally turning chaotic as a large group of market vendors and motorcycle taxi drivers faced off against police in anti-riot gear, with some lobbing stones at the officers.