Cash-for-votes fears before Nigerian general election

Nigerian civil society groups on Monday accused leading political parties of buying votes, after reports of cash inducements at a key governorship election.

Kayode Fayemi, of President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC), won the closely watched vote in the southwestern state of Ekiti on Saturday.

Both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has held power in the state since 2014, were alleged to have paid voters 3,000 to 5,000 naira (R110-180) each.

The election was seen as a litmus test of support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the southwest of the country as he looks to win a second term office in February next year.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room coalition of groups said its monitors "observed widespread financial inducement and vote-buying in and around several of the polling units".

"The major political parties were very much culpable in this breach," said Situation Room convenor Clement Nwankwo in a statement.

The extent and "brazenness" of the practice raised concerns that elections were being "monetised with impunity".

"This trend portends grave danger to Nigeria's democracy, as it undermines the responsibility of citizens to freely choose their leaders and threatens the essence of democracy."