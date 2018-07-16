Africa

Obama visits Kenyan family, to launch youth centre

16 July 2018 - 11:34 By AFP
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) meets former US President Barack Obama at State House Nairobi, Kenya July 15, 2018.
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) meets former US President Barack Obama at State House Nairobi, Kenya July 15, 2018.
Image: Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Former US president Barack Obama paid a visit to his extended family in Kenya Monday, on his first trip to the country since 2015 during which he will open a youth centre.

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.

On Monday he flew to the west of the country, where under extremely tight security he paid a visit to the home of his step-grandmother Sarah Obama in the village of Kogelo, an AFP reporter said.

He was expected to meet a number of members of his extended family, before launching the Sauti Kuu (Swahili for "Strong Voices") centre set up by his half-sister Auma Obama.

Addressing the media last week, Auma said the state-of-the-art centre would give local youth access to books, internet and sporting activities.

They will also be able to benefit from classes on work ethics, civic education, environmental conservation and financial literacy.

The centre includes an international standard size football pitch sponsored by the German ministry of development cooperation, a basketball court funded by the Giants of Africa Foundation, and a volleyball/netball court and other facilities, including a library and IT lab.

The centre is set to also offer adult education.

When Obama visited Kenya in 2015, he was unable to visit his father's village due to security concerns, and vowed to return when he was no longer "wearing a suit" and contribute to the development of young people.

After his visit to Kenya, Obama will fly to South Africa where he will deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture. 

READ MORE

More than 20 South Africans part of Obama Foundation programme for young leaders

Twenty-five South Africans are among the first class of a programme run by the Obama Foundation for young leaders from across Africa aimed at ...
News
1 day ago

World leaders jetting in to Jozi for Mandela lecture

A throng of global leaders and heads of state are expected to attend the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg next week.
News
3 days ago

ANC has reversed gains made under Nelson Mandela: Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africa is not headed in the right direction under the leadership of the ANC‚ which has reversed the gains made by ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Large gang of armed robbers fail to break into Durban home South Africa
  2. Trump and Putin open historic summit World
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay facing severe shortage of ambulances South Africa
  4. Media owner and wife will go to court for 'assault'‚ despite dropping charges - ... South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X