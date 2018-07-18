South Sudan foes to sign 'preliminary' power pact this week

After the Kampala talks, the negotiators returned to Khartoum for further discussions on the power-sharing deal, but media reports claimed that rebels had objected to some elements in the pact.

The ministry said Tuesday that the mediators had "not received any rejection of the draft from any party until this evening".

It said that all parties had agreed to the deal, although some had raised a few observations.

The ministry said after Thursday's signing of a "preliminary" deal, a "final power-sharing" accord will be signed on July 26 in the presence of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other East African leaders.

Machar's group confirmed the two signing dates, and said it had made some observations about the deal.

"We will see whether our observations have been included in the final draft which the mediators will give us tomorrow," Pouk Both, spokesman of Machar told AFP.

A similar power-sharing deal, that returned Machar to the vice presidency, was signed in 2015 but fell apart a year later in a deadly battle that saw Machar flee into exile.

The war in South Sudan erupted in December 2013 after Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup.

The conflict has already killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

Last week, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and sanctions on two military officials, ratcheting up pressure on warring groups to end the brutal war.