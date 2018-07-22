It’s a week away from make-or-break general elections in Zimbabwe and the two front runners‚ incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ 75‚ of Zanu-PF and closest challenger from the MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa‚ 40‚ are not leaving anything to chance.

While the two were on the road, pictures of them went viral on social media and told interesting stories.

There was one of Chamisa doing push-ups in public - portraying a Rocky Balbao image‚ a people’s champion‚ one that understands politics is not about how hard you hit‚ but how hard you can get hit and still get up.

The other picture showed Mnangagwa‚ who has been on former president Robert Mugabe’s side since 1980 at independence‚ taking medication in public.

For many‚ “The Crocodile”‚ as he has come to be known‚ is a political immortal and the first sign of weakness was captured on camera.

But his spokesperson‚ George Charamba‚ told journalists that his boss has been under the weather while on the road campaigning and the persistent cold spell in the region has not made it any easier.

“There is nothing to picture home about. The Meteorological Services Department has been giving us periodic updates about the chilling weather conditions. Even the president lives under the same weather just like you and me – they are also susceptible to cold. The president is back in form and that is why he is back on his campaign trail‚” Charamba said.