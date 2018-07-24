Zanu-PF goes into the upcoming general election in Zimbabwe as the party to beat - but a lot has happened since former president Robert Mugabe was forced to step down in a military-assisted transition.

A lot has also happened in opposition circles‚ with the death of Morgan Tsvangirai leading to a split in the Movement of Democratic Change (MDC-T). This split resulted in an MDC led by former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe and the MDC Alliance‚ a coalition of former MDC members from the original cast backdated to the party’s formation at the turn of the century.

Mugabe beat Tsvangirai in 2013 by clinching 61.09% of the presidential vote. The former president swept seven provinces‚ while the MDC-T only managed to win three: Bulawayo‚ Matabeleland North and Harare.

Zanu-PF’s biggest votes came from Masvingo (285‚806 votes)‚ Mashonaland West (277‚312)‚ Mashonaland East (320‚719) and Mashonaland Central (327‚455). In the Midlands it was a narrow win for Zanu-PF‚ which was also the case in Manicaland.

In the major cities where the MDC-T won there was low voter turnout‚ for example‚ in Bulawayo where the MDC-T got 89‚207 votes to Zanu-PF’s 31‚773.

With Zanu-PF’s landslide in 2013‚ the major lesson to be learned is simple: for any political party to claim victory‚ wins in Masvingo‚ Mashonaland East‚ Central and West will be key.

Wrestling those provinces from Zanu-PF could be a huge challenge for the opposition‚ despite the fact that internal Zanu-PF fissures resulted in the fall of Mugabe and his Generation 40 (G40) faction. Only last week‚ president Emmerson Mnangagwa raised concern that they might have challenges in Mashonaland Central.

“G40 is not ended‚ but I denounce them. However‚ Zanu-PF has the capacity of cleansing itself‚” said the president at a rally in Marondera.