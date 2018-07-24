Nigerian senators dump Buhari for main opposition

More than a dozen senators left Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling party for the main opposition on Tuesday, in a move seen as a challenge to his bid for re-election.

"Over 15 people have decamped, have defected," Senate President Bukola Saraki said in the National Assembly.

The senators left former military ruler Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the last day before parliament adjourns for recess.

"Fifteen senators have just announced their defection from the APC to the PDP," said Saraki's spokesman Olu Onemola. Nigeria's upper house has 109 members.

The list of senators includes Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of the key northern state of Kano, who lost to Buhari in the APC presidential primaries before the 2015 election.

He has been seen as a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming election in February next year but has not yet declared.