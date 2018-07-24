The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has declared a week of prayer and fasting as it searches for a miracle to topple Zanu PF from power.

The alliance‚ according to Nelson Chamisa‚ will also on election eve hold an all-night prayer vigil. It will mark a grand finale to the weeks of fasting done by the MDC’s women’s league every Friday for him to win the election.

“This whole week‚ from Monday to Saturday‚ there is need for fasting. To all those who can fast‚ please do so and fast for your country. Then on Sunday‚ it should be a national day of prayer. We want to ensure a smooth cross-over‚” said Chamisa.

Given the large numbers of potential voters in churches‚ political observers said the church was “fertile hunting ground” for the presidential hopefuls. Zimbabwe is widely regarded a Christian nation and a national population census in 2012 indicated that at least 85 percent of its nearly 14-million population was Christian.

Eldred Masunungure‚ a political science professor at the University of Zimbabwe‚ said the church had a “decisive role” to play in the elections and this would likely come into sharper focus after voting day.

“The church has a role to play in convincing losers take to the courts rather than to the streets. For a long time it has played a secondary role and a marginal role in past elections‚ but it has a very critical role to play‚ possibly even a decisive role in helping to create a conducive election environment. Equally important will be its role after the election‚ either in July 30 poll or in the September 8 run-off‚” Masunungure said.