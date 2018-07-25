Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday said Zimbabwe's election was set to be fraudulent and accused election authorities of bias, but said his Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) party would not boycott the vote.

The vote on July 30 is "on path to be determined as a fraud election," he said, adding that the Zimbabwe Election Commission [ZEC] was "biased and has lost the confidence of the people of Zimbabwe."

According to Chamisa‚ tMDC Alliance will on election eve hold an all-night prayer vigil. It will mark a grand finale to the weeks of fasting done by the MDC’s women’s league every Friday for him to win the election.

On Tuesday‚ the alliance suffered yet another double-blow after the ZEC at a multi-party stakeholders meeting in the capital refused to accede to its last-minute demands over the ballot paper. Police also banned its plans to demonstrate at the commission’s offices from Wednesday until voting day.