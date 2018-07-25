Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday said Zimbabwe's election was set to be fraudulent and accused election authorities of bias, but said his Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) party would not boycott the vote.
The vote on July 30 is "on path to be determined as a fraud election," he said, adding that the Zimbabwe Election Commission [ZEC] was "biased and has lost the confidence of the people of Zimbabwe."
According to Chamisa‚ tMDC Alliance will on election eve hold an all-night prayer vigil. It will mark a grand finale to the weeks of fasting done by the MDC’s women’s league every Friday for him to win the election.
On Tuesday‚ the alliance suffered yet another double-blow after the ZEC at a multi-party stakeholders meeting in the capital refused to accede to its last-minute demands over the ballot paper. Police also banned its plans to demonstrate at the commission’s offices from Wednesday until voting day.
Douglas Mwonzora‚ the MDC-T’s secretary general‚ said the refusal by the electoral commission to also allow its party agents to accompany the ballot papers to and from the polling stations was “suspicious”.
The police said the MDC had‚ over the last few weeks‚ been granted permission to protest against the ZEC at its offices twice and the latest request for another demonstration was not different.
The chief superintendent for Harare Central District‚ Albert Ncube‚ in a letter to Mwonzora said the alliance had “already applied for a star rally scheduled for the 28th which we have already sanctioned. We have also notified the Regulating Authority of the intended rally….the district is currently organising manpower for the rally”.
The police said they would invoke the Public Order and Security Act if the alliance violated its ban.