Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud

25 July 2018 - 13:19 By AFP
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who was mentored by Morgan Tsvangirai has warned that the July 30 polls could be riddled with fraud, accusing the Zimbabwe Election Commission of being biased
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who was mentored by Morgan Tsvangirai has warned that the July 30 polls could be riddled with fraud, accusing the Zimbabwe Election Commission of being biased
Image: Cynthia R Matonhodze

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday said Zimbabwe's election was set to be fraudulent and accused election authorities of bias, but said his Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC)  party would not boycott the vote.

The vote on July 30 is "on path to be determined as a fraud election," he said, adding that the Zimbabwe Election Commission [ZEC] was "biased and has lost the confidence of the people of Zimbabwe."

According to Chamisa‚ tMDC Alliance will on election eve hold an all-night prayer vigil. It will mark a grand finale to the weeks of fasting done by the MDC’s women’s league every Friday for him to win the election.

On Tuesday‚ the alliance suffered yet another double-blow after the ZEC at a multi-party stakeholders meeting in the capital refused to accede to its last-minute demands over the ballot paper. Police also banned its plans to demonstrate at the commission’s offices from Wednesday until voting day.

Zimbabwe opposition looks to the heavens as it tries to topple Zanu PF

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has declared a week of prayer and fasting as it searches for a miracle to topple Zanu PF from power.
News
18 hours ago

Douglas Mwonzora‚ the MDC-T’s secretary general‚ said the refusal by the electoral commission to also allow its party agents to accompany the ballot papers to and from the polling stations was “suspicious”.

The police said the MDC had‚ over the last few weeks‚ been granted permission to protest against the ZEC at its offices twice and the latest request for another demonstration was not different.

The chief superintendent for Harare Central District‚ Albert Ncube‚ in a letter to Mwonzora said the alliance had “already applied for a star rally scheduled for the 28th which we have already sanctioned. We have also notified the Regulating Authority of the intended rally….the district is currently organising manpower for the rally”.

The police said they would invoke the Public Order and Security Act if the alliance violated its ban.

READ MORE

SADC observers will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) observer mission says it will not endorse a bogus election in Zimbabwe.
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

Zimbabwean factory manager Sifelani Jabangwe is a survivor of the Mugabe years, overseeing a company that stayed in business through hyperinflation, ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe just a week away from make-or-break elections

It’s a week away from make-or-break general elections in Zimbabwe and the two front runners‚ incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ 75‚ of Zanu-PF ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Man killed by train on East Rand South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud Africa
  3. Man found with AK-47 rounds after taxi massacre appears in court South Africa
  4. BREAKING | NPA refuses to drop case against arms company in Zuma corruption case South Africa
  5. SANDF rejects arms 'smuggling' report South Africa

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X