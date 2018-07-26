A battle for the control of Zimbabwe’s two main cities‚ Harare and Bulawayo‚ is brewing.

The ruling Zanu-PF is hoping that for the first time in nearly two decades it will wrest away control of the two cities from the MDC‚ led by Nelson Chamisa‚ in next Monday’s election.

Harare is the country’s capital‚ and Bulawayo is second-largest city in Zimbabwe.

Although most of the attention in the run-up to the election has been fixated on the presidential poll‚ the ruling party has not made it a secret that it has its eye on the two largest cities. The election next week will see voters elect candidates for president‚ parliament and local government at the same time.

The warning shots of the ruling party’s intentions were fired last month by vice president Constantino Chiwenga who made it clear that Zanu-PF wanted control of the cities.

“We have lined up developers to spruce up the cities since the MDC-T led councils have failed. Since 2000 the MDC-T has been controlling cities and towns but there has been no meaningful development on the ground.

“It is now time for development and this can only be done by Zanu-PF‚” Chiwenga said at a rally in Hopley and Epworth.

Zanu-PF is making use of the discontent by urban dwellers over poor service delivery provided by MDC councillors‚ in order to score points with voters.

It is a gamble that may pay dividends.

Mfundo Mlilo‚ the director at Combined Harare Residents' Association‚ told TimesLIVE that most people in the capital “were not happy” with the quality of services.

“There is clearly resurgence in terms of people wanting to participate in the elections‚ but our analysis shows that most people have not been happy with the quality of service delivery‚” said Mlilo.