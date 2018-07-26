Engineer of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam found dead

The project manager of Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was found dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, state media reported.

Simegnew Bekele was the public face of the dam being built near the country's western border with Sudan which is to be Africa's largest.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate said Simegnew "has been found dead in his car at Meskel Square" in the centre of Addis Ababa. "The cause of his death is unknown," Fana added.

The dam has faced opposition from Egypt, which fears the $4-billion (R53-billion) project on the Blue Nile which is expected to produce 6 000 megawatts - the equivalent of six nuclear reactors - will affect the river's downstream flows.

In May, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia agreed to set up a scientific committee to study the dam's impact.