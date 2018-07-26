Eritrea dares to dream of change as peace with Ethiopia dawns

Crushed tanks and trucks destroyed in Eritrea's war for independence from Ethiopia are piled up on the outskirts of Asmara, a rusting testament to a long and bloody history of conflict.

But the animosity symbolised by the tank graveyard is being swept away.

A new era of friendly relations has dawned between the countries, whose leaders declared a surprise end to two decades of conflict on July 9.

"War? Old fashioned!" a former fighter turned government employee told reporters who last week visited the notoriously hermetic country, which dismantled its private media in 2001 and rarely gives access to foreign journalists.

"At this time, especially the youth, they won't accept (it)."

The breathtaking pace of rapprochement has seen flights resume between Asmara and Addis Ababa and emotion-filled visits by Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

And for a generation of Eritreans whose lives have been shaped by their government's fear of Ethiopian aggression, there is a glimmer of hope that the diplomatic frenzy may also lead to change at home.