Tenth rhino dead in Kenya after disastrous transfer

A tenth critically endangered black rhino has been reported dead after a botched operation to move the animals to a new reserve in southern Kenya, the country's tourism minister said on Thursday.

The one surviving animal from last month's attempt to transfer 11 rhinos from Nairobi and Lake Nakuru national parks to Tsavo East is in a critical condition and could also die, after being attacked by lions.

Tourism minister Najib Balala, who had ordered detectives to investigate the fiasco, said at a briefing in Nairobi on Thursday that several of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials involved in the deadly operation had been suspended.

"Yesterday the tenth rhino died. Also unfortunately the eleventh rhino has been attacked by lions yesterday. (It) was treated and so far we are monitoring that eleventh rhino," he said.

"According to the inquiry team the cause of all the deaths was ... multiple stress syndrome intensified by salt poisoning," he added, admitting there had been "negligence" by the transfer team.