Africa

Curtain closes on election campaigns as Zimbabwe prepares to vote

27 July 2018 - 12:44 By Elias Mambo‚ Zimbabwe Bureau
Street vendors trade beneath election billboards in Harare Zimbabwe on July 6 2018
Street vendors trade beneath election billboards in Harare Zimbabwe on July 6 2018
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Friday issued a notice declaring that Saturday will be the last day of campaigning by all 55 political parties contesting in the July 30 election.

The country will hold elections for the presidential candidates‚ parliament and local government on Monday.

“The notice serves to advise all political parties and candidates contesting in the Harmonised Elections that all campaigning shall cease at midnight on the 28th of July in accordance with paragraph 7 of the Fourth Schedule of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13]‚” said the ZEC.

The ZEC’s notice brings to an end the colourful rallies held across the country that have characterised election season in Zimbabwe.

In May‚ President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ in terms of the Zimbabwean constitution that empowers him to fix dates for elections‚ proclaimed July 30 as the date for harmonised elections to choose the president‚ national assembly members and councillors.

Battle brewing in Zimbabwe over two main cities

A battle for the control of Zimbabwe’s two main cities‚ Harare and Bulawayo‚ is brewing.
News
21 hours ago

As the curtain closes on campaigns‚ the MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa has held over 80 rallies and could be the leading presidential candidate in terms of the number of rallies held across the country.

Both Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance have drawn crowds to every rally as they sought to outdo each other in terms of turnout. Supporters travelled to the rallies using trucks and hired buses.

Political analyst Blessing Vava said the campaign period had been colourful‚ with the MDC Alliance painting cities red and Zanu-PF’s multi-coloured logo also clearly visible all over the country.

Maxwell Saungweme‚ another political analyst‚ said since the proclamation of the election date there had been a lot of drama.

“We have seen both Mnangagwa and Chamisa commanding large crowds of both young and old at rallies. We have seen and heard promises from both main presidential hopefuls‚ most of which are unrealistic. We have also seen campaign gaffs by both hopefuls‚” said Saungweme.

READ MORE

Street vendors could make or break Zimbabwe's presidential hopefuls

In the run-up to next week’s election‚ a new romance appears to have blossomed between the nearly three-million vendors in Zimbabwe and various ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday said Zimbabwe's election was set to be fraudulent and accused election authorities of bias, but said ...
News
2 days ago

Zimbabwe's opposition leader rules out election boycott despite credibility concerns

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has ruled out a boycott of the seven-member alliance in next Monday’s election‚ even though he expressed strong ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How relationships formed in army barracks could be key to Zanu-PF retaining ... Africa
  2. Curtain closes on election campaigns as Zimbabwe prepares to vote Africa
  3. 'Bishopscourt teenager' arrested over school bomb threats South Africa
  4. 'Blood moon' eclipse and red planet pair up to dazzle SA skygazers tonight Sci-Tech
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
X