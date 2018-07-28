Delays on Zimbabwean side of Beitbridge border post ahead of elections

It’s no Christmas holiday rush‚ so another explanation had to be found for the delay on the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge border post.

“Maybe it’s because of the elections‚” said a 68-year old Harare-based regular traveller who only gave his name as Solly.

Another passenger muttered: “It’s like this: When the elephants fight‚ it is the grass that suffers.”

Black market money changers made the most of the queues‚ weaving through the arrivals with stacks of South African rand and $2 and $5 bond notes‚ offering a rand-dollar exchange rate of 10-1.

Delays on the Zimbabwean customs’ side‚ where buses have to unpack all luggage for random inspections‚ meant it took six hours to cross the border – at least double the usual time.