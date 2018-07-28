The young opposition leader plotting Zimbabwe poll upset

Nelson Chamisa, who turned 40 in February, is old enough by only a few months to be president of Zimbabwe under the constitutional minimum age limit.

But he hopes that, come Monday, his youth will be the force that propels him to election victory against all the odds.

Chamisa joined the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) as a student when it was founded in 1999.

He took over as party leader this year after a messy succession battle followed the death of hardened veteran Morgan Tsvangirai.

Upbeat and energetic, Chamisa faces the task of unseating a ruling party that has held an iron grip on government since Zimbabwe became independent in 1980.

But Chamisa believes that the shock ousting of longtime ruler Robert Mugabe last November has reshaped national politics, giving him the chance of victory through the ballot box in the July 30 elections.

The lightly-built Chamisa, a lawyer and church pastor, experienced at first hand the dangers of opposing Mugabe and has been arrested several times for his political activities.