What Zimbabweans think about the upcoming elections

Petros Tsikwa‚ who lives in Rusape‚ said‚ “Civil servants are supposed to go for pension at the age of 60‚ but most of the ministers and the president himself are well above that age! … We need young blood to be in positions of power.”

“The new government should quickly create jobs so that we also get employed‚” said Martin Chisetera. For years he has been struggling to find employment. “I have four children; three of them are in South Africa. They send money for food every month … I am still in the working age group but I am doing nothing the whole day. Life is very hard for me.”

Nomatter Makudza‚ a young street vendor‚ said‚ “I really wanted to complete high school but my mother could not afford to pay school fees. My father passed away when I was still young. I had to drop out of school in July last year. If the new government could create jobs then I could work and then go back to school.”

GroundUp also spoke to Zimbabwean nationals living in Port Elizabeth‚ who have been following the elections with keen interest.

Itai Mahiya said the present Zimbabwean government should be re-elected. He said he managed to buy a house and own a plot in Gweru as a result of Mugabe’s land policies. “I would not have managed to own a house in town had it not been the present government’s policies that are pro-poor. I got my money from cross-border trading and built my house. I also managed to send my children to university as a result of proceeds from people paying rent at my house … I would like to see continuity. Zimbabwe was destroyed by sanctions imposed by outside countries.”