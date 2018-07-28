Zimbabwe: milestones in a rocky history

Here is an overview of the history of Zimbabwe as it goes to the polls Monday to elect a successor to ousted president Robert Mugabe.

From Rhodesia to Zimbabwe

As Southern Rhodesia, the British colony unilaterally declared independence in 1965 under prime minister Ian Smith.

Britain did not recognise the move, a bid to safeguard white minority rule.

Rhodesia was drawn into a war (1972-1979) between the minority regime and nationalist blacks that left 27,000 people dead.

Negotiations led to elections in 1980, won by the ZANU party of nationalist leader Robert Mugabe who became prime minister.

The country secured internationally recognised independence, taking the name Zimbabwe.